Dynamite airs tonight (Jan. 31) with a live show from Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is the fifth episode of Dynamite during the nine week build towards Revolution, which takes place on March 3.

Hangman Page is making a big mistake with his mystery choice

The first set of AEW Rankings are about to be released, and Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland both want to place at the top of the list in order to earn a title match against AEW World Champion Samoa Joe.

To that end, AEW is going with a Dealer’s Choice gimmick for Dynamite tonight, where Hangman and Swerve get to choose each other’s opponents. As far as I can tell, though, both guys are screwing this one up big time.

Swerve has chosen fellow Mogul Embassy member Toa Liona to fight the cowboy. I can sort of understand why Swerve wants to keep things in house with the Mogul Embassy for Dealer’s Choice. However, Liona has never had a singles match in AEW and seems like a rather poor choice here, assuming the primary goal is to put a loss on Hangman’s record for the AEW Rankings. If Swerve wants to keep things in house, then why not choose Brian Cage instead?

Meanwhile, Page said that Swerve will have to wait “the whole F’N show” to find out who his opponent is, teasing the idea that RVD will return to AEW for Dealer’s Choice. I respect what RVD has done in his pro wrestling career, but isn’t the goal here to put a loss on Swerve’s record to keep him down in the rankings? RVD is a legend, but he’s 53 years old, past his prime, and doesn’t wrestle much anymore. It makes a lot more sense to choose someone like Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Adam Copeland, HOOK, or Wardlow.

Perhaps Hangman’s clue is being interpereted incorrectly and the mystery guy won’t end up being Rob Van Dam. But as things stand right now, it looks like Hangman and Swerve are actually using Dealer’s Choice to give each other wins as the AEW rankings are about to be revealed.

For what it’s worth, Samoa Joe will be on commentary for Swerve’s match, so there is an increased chance that someone gets choked out by the champ after the match is over.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

Jeff Hardy once again escapes the Rampage dimension tonight when he takes on Jon Moxley in a singles match. Hardy might request that Tony Khan banish him back to Friday nights after taking this ass whooping.

Deonna Purrazzo is gunning for AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm. The Virtuosa wil try to extend her undefeated record in AEW this year when she goes one-on-one with Taya Valkyrie tonight.

Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher is also booked for tonight, as Jericho prepares for next week’s more important match against Konosuke Takeshita. Will AEW use any more tricks to keep the crowd from booing babyface Jericho, or are they no longer worried about that happening?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Sting wants to end his AEW career as an undefeated champion, which is why he and Darby Allin are challenging Big Bill and Ricky Starks for the AEW world tag team titles next week. Will Ricky and Big try to injure Darby or Sting tonight in order to give themselves an advantage heading into the title fight?

- The Bang Bang Scissor Gang are covered in multiple sets of trios gold. Will they now confront The Undisputed Kingdom for some kind of big gimmick match at Revolution to determine which super faction is the best in AEW?

- Is Adam Copeland bringing The Cope Open back to Dynamite or Collision this week after beating Minoru Suzuki last time?

- FTW Champion HOOK beat up a bunch of security guards last week after Samoa Joe dismissed him as being unworthy. Now it looks like Brian Cage wants to get his hands on the cold-hearted handosme devil.

- The Young Bucks have embraced their inner corporate douchebag nature and have yet to wrestle in 2024. Do they need to return to the ring some time before Revolution in order to climb up the new rankings, or can they just pull some strings behind the scenes?

- Angelo Parker thinks he knows who the mastermind is behind Harley Cameron’s unwanted kiss that led to the end of his relationship with Ruby Soho. Will Parker be able to convince Ruby that her best friend Saraya is the one who set it all up?

- Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW International Championship against Roderick Strong at Revolution. Will the Best Friends and Danhausen be enough backup to neautralize the numbers game of The Undisputed Kingdom?

- Bryan Danielson continues showing disrespect towards AEW Continental Champion Eddie KIngston. What kind of match is this story leading to?

- Will PAC return to AEW in time for a match at Revolution?

- This week’s Rampage features CMLL stars Volador Jr, Mistico, Mascara Dorada and Hechicero in action. There will also be a tag team match of Top Flight vs. Private Party, so we could get some promos tonight hyping it up.

- Where the f*** is Britt Baker?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?