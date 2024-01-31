AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Jan. 31, 2024): Dealer’s choice

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight (Jan. 31) at 8 pm ET on TBS.

This week’s episode comes our way from Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, and will continue their build toward March’s Revolution PPV!

It’ll feature potential World title contenders Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page choosing each other’s opponents onn the night the Rankings return! Strickland has already chosen Gates of Agony’s Toa Liona for Page, but Hangman plans to make Swerve wait all night to find out his opponent (we think it’s RVD).

We’ll also see Jon Moxley go one-on-one against Jeff Hardy for the first time ever, Deonna Purrazzo take on a challenge from Tay Valkyrie under the watchful eye of Women’s champion Toni Storm, Chris Jericho in action against Kyle Fletcher... and more!

Come right back here at 8pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TBS. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 31