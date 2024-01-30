Collision did its worst rating ever opposite Royal Rumble

The numbers are in for the Jan. 27 episode of AEW Collision on TNT. It was airing opposite WWE’s Royal Rumble premium live event, so the question wasn’t if they ratings would be bad — but how bad.

Wrestlenomics provided the answer. Last Saturday’s Collision drew an audience of 300,000 and did a .06 rating among 18-49 year olds. Those are obviously well off the previous episode, because they’re lower than all but one episode in the show’s history. Only the Nov. 18, 2023 edition which was moved to Friday and had to go head-to-head with SmackDown had lower total viewership. No Collision has ever done a smaller rating in the demo.

And yes, this means Rampage beat Collision again. AEW’s Friday night show, which has quietly been delivering similar results from its 10pm ET “death slot” for the past several weeks, had an audience of 382K and did a .13 in 18-49 (numbers again via Wrestlenomics).

Shouldn’t be hard for Collision to improve its numbers this week. We’ll see how AEW does. In the meantime, here’s a look at each Collision’s viewership and demo rating over the course of its history:

* Aired on a Friday

