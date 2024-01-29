AEW Revolution 2024 match card: One and a half official bouts

AEW’s next pay-per-view endeavor will be Revolution on March 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina. That marks the first PPV of 2024 for the company. Five weeks out from the big show, and Revolution has one and a half official bouts.

The Revolution lineup currently includes:

Sting’s final match: Sting & Darby Allin vs. TBA

Sting & Darby Allin vs. TBA AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong

The main draw is Sting’s retirement match. Signs point to the Young Bucks being the Icon’s final opponents. The pot might be sweetened if Sting and Darby Allin can win the AEW tag team titles from Ricky Starks and Big Bill Morrissey on the February 7 edition of Dynamite.

Roderick Strong called his shot at Orange Cassidy’s gold, and the champion obliged. Tensions are rising with Strong meddling in OC’s business, but there has yet to be fisticuffs between the two.

The rest of the card is taking shape. Let’s break it down by looking at the champions:

AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm

Toni Storm AEW World Tag Team Championship: Ricky Starks & Big Bill Morrissey

Ricky Starks & Big Bill Morrissey AEW World Trios Championship: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn TNT Championship: Christian Cage

Christian Cage TBS Championship: Julia Hart

Julia Hart AEW Continental Crown: Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston FTW Championship: Hook

AEW brought back the rankings to determine the next challenger for Samoa Joe. Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page are in the driver seat. The PPV bout could be a singles duel or a three-way.

Ever since Deonna Purrazzo arrived, her focus has been clear to challenge Toni Storm. The Virtuosa still has to earn her shot, but this matchup seems like a lock.

There is a very good chance that Ricky Starks and Big Bill Morrissey are no longer tag team champions by the time the PPV rolls around. However, if they do happen to prevail over Sting and Darby Allin, then a showdown with FTR would make a lot of sense. Stark and Bill won the belts by destroying FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are fresh off winning a feud against the House of Black, so their direction appears clear to go for gold.

The trios scene is wide open. Perhaps FTR and Daniel Garcia stick together as a team for a while longer. Mark Briscoe could slide in as well. That idea does make a babyface versus babyface matchup, so odds are not strong for this direction.

Adam Copeland is holding the Cope Open challenge for one specific reason. He is working his way back to Christian Cage, babe.

The TBS title picture is also wide open. Perhaps Serena Deeb ties Julia Hart into knots to become a champion.

Disrespect has run rampant between Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston. One more round is a given. It’s just a matter of when.

Brian Cage called out Hook for the FTW title. The cold-hearted handsome devil didn’t back down. That bout might occur in the coming weeks rather than the PPV. Cage has another feud brewing that deserves a spot at Revolution. Give us a hoss fight with Lance Archer!

Other big names worthy of PPV time include Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, House of Black, Miro, and Chris Jericho.

And let’s not forget the arrival of Will Ospreay.

Share your thoughts on the direction of the AEW Revolution PPV card. What lineup do you think becomes official? Which matches are you hoping get booked?