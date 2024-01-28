The big hook for next week’s (Jan. 31) episode of AEW Dynamite is a Dealer’s Choice gimmick where Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland get to choose each other’s opponents for the night.

Swerve revealed his choice on this weekend’s (Jan. 27) episode of Collision. He’s keeping things in house, sticking with Mogul Embassy member Toa Liona.

It looks like Swerve Strickland has made his choice for who faces "Hangman" Adam Page this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!
@SwerveConfident | #HangmanAdamPage | @ToaLiona

Hangman Page and his mustache didn’t directly reveal Swerve’s opponent, but the cowboy pretty much gave it away when he said he’s going to make Swerve wait “the whole F’N show” to find out.

"Hangman" Adam Page has a message for Swerve Strickland after finding out who his opponnent for his Dealer's Choice Match is on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!
#HangmanAdamPage | @SwerveConfident

That happens to be Rob Van Dam’s catchphrase, of course, so it sounds like the ECW legend and former WWE Champion could be on his way back to AEW in a few days. RVD last wrestled for Tony Khan’s promotion in October 2023, in a tag team victory alongside FTW Champion HOOK.

Here’s the current lineup for the Jan. 31 Dynamite:

Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie

Hangman Page vs. Toa Liona

Swerve Strickland vs. An opponent of Hangman’s choosing

