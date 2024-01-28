 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hangman Page teases RVD’s return to AEW

By Cain A. Knight
The big hook for next week’s (Jan. 31) episode of AEW Dynamite is a Dealer’s Choice gimmick where Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland get to choose each other’s opponents for the night.

Swerve revealed his choice on this weekend’s (Jan. 27) episode of Collision. He’s keeping things in house, sticking with Mogul Embassy member Toa Liona.

Hangman Page and his mustache didn’t directly reveal Swerve’s opponent, but the cowboy pretty much gave it away when he said he’s going to make Swerve wait “the whole F’N show” to find out.

That happens to be Rob Van Dam’s catchphrase, of course, so it sounds like the ECW legend and former WWE Champion could be on his way back to AEW in a few days. RVD last wrestled for Tony Khan’s promotion in October 2023, in a tag team victory alongside FTW Champion HOOK.

Here’s the current lineup for the Jan. 31 Dynamite:

  • Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher
  • Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie
  • Hangman Page vs. Toa Liona
  • Swerve Strickland vs. An opponent of Hangman’s choosing

Do you want to see RVD mix it up with Swerve on AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.

