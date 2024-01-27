Serena Deeb returns to AEW and puts the entire women’s division on notice

Serena Deeb hasn’t wrestled since October 2022 due to a scary series of unprovoked seizures. That’s why it was pretty cool when the live audience greeted her with a ‘Welcome back!” chant as she made her in-ring return on tonight’s (Jan. 27) episode of AEW Collision.

Deeb picked up a win over Robyn Renegade with the Serenity Lock in a match that established The Professor hasn’t missed a beat. When the match was over, Serena asked for the mic.

After enduring 15 months of self-doubt and uncertainty about her future in wrestling, an emotional Deeb said it feels damn good to finally be back. She then listed the three reasons for why she is back in AEW. She’s back to elevate the women’s division. She’s back to put the wrestling back in All Elite Wrestling. She’s back to become champion:

"It feels damn good to be BACK" - Serena Deeb.



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@SerenaDeeb pic.twitter.com/OpsBJJcf1k — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2024

Just like that, Serena Deeb is back in AEW and put the entire women’s division on notice.

What did you think of Serena Deeb’s return promo, Cagesiders?