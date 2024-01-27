AEW Collision live results, open thread (Jan. 27, 2024): Elimination Cage Match

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (Jan. 27) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

This week’s show comes our way from Brookshire Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana. It will be headlined by an Escape the Cage Elimination Match between FTR and House of Black, and also feature Tony Khan’s latest “Not In Your Wildest Dreams” match — this one between Bryan Danielson and Yuji Nagata!

Plus, Orange Cassidy defends his International title against the winner of Rampage’s 4way qualifier, Kip Sabian. Mariah May tries to get Timeless Toni Storm’s attention when she takes on Lady Frost, Serena Deeb returns to the ring for the first time since 2022... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Collision live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW COLLISION RESULTS FOR JAN. 27