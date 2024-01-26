Tony Khan: 2024 AEW is the next 2021 AEW

2021 was a good year for All Elite Wrestling. The promotion still had the “shiny new thing” vibe going for it. Many wrestling fans were still down on WWE, and it certainly wasn’t nearly as hot as its become over the past couple years. In fact, 2021 was when AEW “won the Wednesday Night War” as NXT was moved to Tuesdays.

AEW launched its second weekly television show, Rampage, in 2021. And owner, president & booker Tony Khan was able to sign a bevy of talent including CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Andrade El Ídolo, Malakai Black, and Ruby Soho — moves that had some forecasting even more rabid growth for the company.

Since then, while things haven’t been as bad as some critics make them out to be, they have been pretty rocky. But with the worst of their backstage drama hopefully behind them, and most of the current crop of free agents like Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Moné at least considering signing with AEW, there’s cause for optimism.

TK is certainly feeling it...

Is an Okada or Moné is All Elite tweet X post right around the corner? Is Tony just feeling really good Samoa Joe’s World title reign?

Let us what you think has AEW’s head honcho so bullish on the new year in the comments below, Cagesiders.