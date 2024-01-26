Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10 pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The Jan. 26 edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Advertised for tonight: Jon Moxley is in action against Lee Moriarty.

Also on the card: Anna Jay vs. Ruby Soho, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Chrstopher Daniels, El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander vs. Kip Sabian vs. The Butcher with the winner facing Orange Cassidy for the International championship on Collision, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR JAN. 26