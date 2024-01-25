The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Jan. 24) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 837,000 viewers and a 0.27 rating with the 18-49 year old demographic. These numbers are down compared to last week’s 891K and 0.33, respectively.

Last week’s demo rating spiked thanks in part to a world title match between Samoa Joe and HOOK in the main event. Those two wrestlers did appear on last night’s show, but in a non-wrestling role early in the night. The big attraction on last night’s show was instead Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki in The Cope Open, but it wasn’t enough to hold onto last week’s gains.

Will the numbers improve for next week’s Dealer’s Choice gimmick on Dynamite where Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland get to choose each other’s opponents? Come back here next week to find out.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

