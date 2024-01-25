AEW rolled into Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Jan. 26) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four total matches for the card on Friday night’s show. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Jon Moxley defeated Lee Moriarty in the opening march on the card.

Konosuke Takeshita beat Christopher Daniels in a singles match.

Anna Jay picked up a win over Ruby Soho.

Kip Sabian won a four way main event match that also included Komander, The Butcher, and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo. As a result of this victory, Sabian will now challenge Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship on this Saturday’s (Jan. 27) episode of AEW Collision.

Do you plan to check out AEW Rampage Friday night at 10 pm ET on TNT?