It’s hard to keep a straight face around Timeless Toni Storm

They’re not booked for an official match yet, but the feud between AEW Women’s World champion Timeless Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo continued with an interview segment on the Jan. 24 Dynamite.

Storm, who remained in black & white even when sharing the screen with others like Purrazzo and Renee Paquette who appeared in color, was fully immersed in character as always. That makes it difficult for screen partners to keep from laughing, especially when the Timeless One is doing things like taking the recent (and disgusting) instance of AEW having to limit comments on an Instagram video of Purrazzo in the ring due to the number of negative comments about her appearance and turning it into an insult by saying:

“Deonna, I believe you were recently body shamed. Which I think is ridiculous — because there is so much more to shame about you.”

Or delivering one of her own borderline inappropriate japes like:

“If you step into that ring with me, I will twist your lips so hard you will need an epidural!”

Laughs aside, this program could be the one that starts to crack Toni’s Timeless facade. The real history between Storm & Purrazzo — as evidenced by the matching calf tattoos Deonna pointed out in this segment — threatens to force the champ to address the realities she’s been hiding from since last summer.

But is it too soon to move away from this character? Or is it already wearing out its welcome for you?

