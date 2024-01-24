Excalibur described the main event of the Jan. 24 AEW Dynamite as a “Not In Your Wildest Dreams” match. Adam Copeland told Minoru Suzuki & the fans to grit their teeth about their clash.

Not bad advice, as it turns out.

Adam Copeland learning Minoru Suzuki has baseball bats for hands#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/NqsnulLmAF — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 25, 2024

This wasn’t a fast-paced affair, or the crispest match you’ll ever see. But for a 55 and 50 year old with a ton of miles & bumps behind them, it was a fun time. The end saw Suzuki turn a spear attempt into a Fujiwara armbar...

...which he turned into a sleeper when Copeland made the ropes. The Rated R Superstar powered out of that to throw the King of Pancrase into a turnbuckle that had been accidentally exposed earlier, then hit a Killswitch for three. Cope offered his hand in a show of respect after the bell, but Suzuki growled it off... and Adam wouldn’t have had it any other way.

Copeland closed the show by sending a message to his old tag partner, TNT champion Christian Cage, to let him know he’s still coming for revenge — and the belt.

Not sure when Cope’s next title shot will be, but we do know when our next Transpacific dream match is going down. Earlier in the night, AEW casually announced that Bryan Danielson will face Yuju freaking Nagata on Collision this Saturday night (Jan. 27).

Bryan Danielson Vs. Yuji Nagata?!?! TK FIGHTING BACK!



#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ivoHR0Krbv — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 25, 2024

The American Dragon vs. the legendary New Japan (and WCW) star will join this line-up for a show that will air opposite WWE’s Royal Rumble:

• Bryan Danielson vs Yuji Nagata • Mariah May vs Lady Frost • Serena Deeb’s first match since 2022 • FTR & Daniel Garcia vs. House of Black in an ‘Escape the Cage’ Elimination match

