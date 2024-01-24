Sting & Darby Allin are getting an AEW Tag title shot before Revolution

Sting and Darby Allin already hinted that they’re aiming to enter Sting’s retirement match at Revolution as AEW Tag Team titleholders.

On the Jan. 24 Dynamite, they plainly stated their goal — and that they plan to make sure Sting ends his career as a champion.

After sharing a story about the start of their partnership and gassing up The Icon by assuring him he’s still got it, Darby asked Sting if he wants to retire with a belt. The Stinger told Allin & the fans that he’s “all in”.

It didn’t take long for Ricky Starks & Big Bill to respond. The champs are confident, telling Sting they plan to not only break his AEW undefeated streak — but to retire him before he can get to Greensboro Coliseum on Mar. 3.

After hearing what Sting & Darby Allin had to say.

The #AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks & Big Bill have their reply.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@starkmanjones | @TheCaZXL pic.twitter.com/R93kOg1yr4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 25, 2024

That’s what Don Callis said too... how did that work out for his Family again?

Anyway, not long after that Tony Khan made it official. Sting & Darby Allin will challenge Ricky Starks & Big Bill for the AEW World Tag titles in two weeks, on the Feb. 7 Dynamite.

You can probably tell we don’t love the reigning champs chances here, but let us know what you think. And get complete results and coverage of everything on tonight’s episode of Dynamite here.