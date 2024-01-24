On last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Roderick Strong challenged International champion Orange Cassidy to a match at the Mar. 3 Revolution PPV.

This week, OC accepted that challenge. Or whatever. But that’s a month away, and Cassidy is a fighting champion. So he explained to Renee Paquette the plan he offered Tony Khan to get a challenger for this weekend: on Friday’s Rampage, The Butche, El Hijo Del Vikingo, Kip Sabian & Komander will battle it out in a 4way. The winner will face Orange in a title match on Collision.

And with that, Cassidy had to excuse himself so he could corner Trent Beretta for his match against Wardlow. Paquette left the champ even more speechless that usual when she responded to OC asking if she’d seen the Undisputed Kingdom big man by saying, “a lot of meat”.

Never change, either one of you.

