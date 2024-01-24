 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

When the AEW Rankings will be out, and how Hangman Page & Swerve Strickland will try to ensure they’re #1

By Sean Rueter
/ new

Samoa Joe opened the Jan. 24 Dynamite to hype the return of AEW’s Rankings. He was interrupted by the man he defeated last Wednesday, accepting a handshake from HOOK then directing security to get “the unworthy” out of his ring.

HOOK didn’t like that response, and made some security guys pay for it.

But the theme of the show was set: who would prove themselves worthy of a shot at the champ?

Hangman Page made his case with a win over Penta El Zero M, pinning the Lucha Bro after a Buckshot lariat. Page then jawed with Joe, who was on commentary for the match.

Midway through the episode, Swerve Strickland took care of business against Jeff Hardy — even with Hardy employing a dishonorable trick or two like grabbing Strickland’s tights on a pin attempt.

A Swerve Stomp finally put the conflicted Charismatic Enigma down.

With those results in, we got a backstage scene with Page & Strickland. In it, we learned a couple things:

  1. The first edition of the Rankings will be out at the end of the month. Presumably this means they’ll come out monthly this time around (the first iteration came out weekly)
  2. Swerve and Hangman will try to create some separation between them (both are currently undefeated in 2024) in “Dealer’s Choice” matches where Strickland will pick Page’s opponent and vice versa.

Get complete results and coverage of everything on tonight’s episode of Dynamite here.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats