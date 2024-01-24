ICYMI: Bullet Club Gold fires Cardblade, Bryan Danielson doesn’t respect Eddie Kingston

AEW often posts backstage promos to flesh out character motivation and story beats. Two such videos that flew under the radar deserve attention before heading into this week’s batch of AEW television programs, in case you missed it. The first comes as a shocker. Bullet Club Gold fired Cardblade. The second not so much. Bryan Danielson doesn’t respect Eddie Kingston.

Bullet Club Gold was running strong with “Switchblade” Jay White, “Rock Hard” Juice Robinson, “Fully Cocked” Colten Gunn, and (no nickname) Austin Gunn. The Bang Bang Gang only got stronger with the addition of “Cock Strong” Cardblade, which was a cardboard cutout of White.

The ranks dwindled over the past month with an injury to Juice and the Gunns recovering from a vicious beatdown at the hands of MJF. White competed in the Continental Classic without the aid of backup. However, there was one member who didn’t have an excuse for their absence. Cardblade’s loafing caught up to him.

Fresh of winning the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship, White and the Gunns celebrated backstage in their makeshift Bang Bang Lounge. Cardblade’s presence came under question with a sneaking suspicion of being under one of the devil masks. They felt that Cardblade wasn’t pulling his weight, so he was fired. Out with the old, and in with the new. The Gunns were enamored with a newcomer’s vibe. Introducing the freshest Bullet Club Gold member, Rock Card Juice Board, which is a cardboard cutout of Juice Robinson.

Watch the hilarity unfold.

EXCLUSIVE: #AEW Backstage cameras catch up with the newly crowned #ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, the Bang Bang Gang @JayWhiteNZ, @coltengunn & @theaustingunn of Bullet Club Gold. pic.twitter.com/qc67AQbazp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2024

Rock Card Juice Board made his nationally televised debut on Collision during the formation of the Bang Bang Scissor Gang super group with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn.

Also on Collision, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli defeated Eddie Kingston and Ortiz in main event tag team action. Danielson spit in Kingston’s face after victory.

Backstage, Danielson explained his actions. The message was clear. The American Dragon still doesn’t respect the King of the Bums. Danielson views Kingston’s win in the Continental Classic as a fluke, and he is coming for the triple crown titles. That last point is particularly intriguing, since it sounds like a setup for a championship defense. Revolution would be as good a time as any on March 3.

