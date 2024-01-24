Dynamite airs tonight (Jan. 24) with a live show from Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. This is the fourth episode of Dynamite during the nine week build towards Revolution, which takes place on March 3.

Jeff Hardy can finally stop complaining about his bad booking in AEW

Jeff Hardy last wrestled on Dynamite in November. Since then, he has complained multiple times about being stuck in the Rampage dimension. Hardy’s most recent foray into the Rampage dimension resulted in an absolutely crazy match against Darby Allin where both men seemingly broke their bodies just for the fun of it. Hardy must have caught someone’s attention with that performance, because he’s finally back in the ring on the A-show tonight.

Jeff is booked in a singles match against Swerve Strickland, who happens to be one of the hottest stars in AEW. Swerve will look to turn Hardy into a stepping stone as he works his way up to a title match against AEW World Champion Samoa Joe. If Jeff can pull off the upset, it will go a long way towards proving why he should never be banished to the Rampage dimension again.

Hangman Page is also in action tonight in a singles match against Penta El Zero Miedo. Hangman will need to get the win here if he wants to keep up with Strickland in the world title chase. Will some combination of Hangman, Swerve, and Samoa cross paths tonight and get physical with each other by the time Dynamite goes off the air?

The rest of tonight’s lineup

Minoru Suzuki returns to AEW tonight to get a piece of Adam Copeland in The Cope Open. Tony Khan reiterated last night that 2024 will be an amazing year for AEW, and that means this “fight between international legends” will air commercial free. Does Adam Copeland really know what he’s getting himself into when he steps in the ring with Murder Grandpa?

The lone title match tonight features AEW World Trios Champions Dady Ass & The Acclaimed defending the gold against Brian Cage and Gates of Agony. How will the formation of the Bang Bang Scissor Gang affect the outcome of this match, if at all?

Thunder Rosa continues her AEW comeback tonight in a match against Red Velvet. This is Rosa’s first one-on-one match on Dynamite since 2022. Is it just a matter of time until La Mera Mera is targeting TBS Champion Julia Hart?

Wardlow vs. Trent Beretta is also booked for tonight. Considering that Adam Cole and The Undisputed Kingdom keep hyping up Wardlow as the future world champion, I don’t like Trent’s chances here.

Deonna Purrazzo has a face-to-face segment tonight with AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm. Will they set an official date for Purrazzo’s shot at the gold, perhaps on March 3 at Revolution?

Finally, Sting and Darby Allin have something to say tonight. Are they looking to win the AEW world tag team titles as part of the final chapter of Sting’s pro wrestling career? Will they have a response to the Young Bucks’ douchetastic explanation for why they want to send Sting into retirement with a loss?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- FTW Champion HOOK was money in the ratings last week when he came up short in his bid to win the AEW world championship from Samoa Joe. Will Tony Khan follow up on HOOK’s momentum by not booking him on tonight’s show?

- Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW International Championship against Roderick Strong at Revolution. How will Cassidy (and maybe Danhausen) get under The Undisputed Kingdom’s skin before then?

- Chris Jericho is hell-bent on seeking and destroying Konosuke Takeshita, I think.

- Is there anyone in AEW who can keep up with Jon Moxley in 2024?

- What does AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston have to say after Bryan Danielson spit in his face?

- Will PAC return to AEW in time for a match at Revolution?

- Ruby Soho has been tricked into thinking Anna Jay is the mastermind behind Harley Cameron seducing Angelo Parker. When will Ruby finally realize that it’s all her best friend Saraya’s fault?

- Top Flight and Action Andretti want to get Private Party back in the ring for another match after losing last week’s bout.

- There will be an Elimination Trios Steel Cage Match on Saturday’s Collision pitting FTR & Daniel Garcia against House of Black. What other matches will Tony Khan announce for that show, which is going head-to-head with WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

- Where the f*** is Britt Baker?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?