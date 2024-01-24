AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Jan. 24, 2024): Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight (Jan. 17) at 8 pm ET on TBS.

This week’s episode comes our way from Savannah, Georgia’s Enmarket Arena, and will continue their build toward March’s Revolution PPV!

It’ll feature Adam Copeland testing his grit against New Japan’s Minoru Suzuki, while potential World title contenders Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page make their case for as shot at Samoa Joe when they face Jeff Hardy and Penta El Zero Miedo!

We’ll also see Women’s champion Toni Storm in a face-to-face interview with her rival Deonna Purrazzo, an AEW Trios title defense by The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass against Mogul Embassy’s Brian Cage & Gates of Agony, Wardlow returning to the ring for a match against Trent Beretta ... and more!

Come right back here at 8pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TBS. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 24