Collision claws back some recent losses against historic NFL ratings

The numbers are in for the Jan. 20 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to Wrestlenomics, the latest Collision drew an audience of 441,000 and did a .12 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both are up from the previous Saturday, with the overall viewership being Collision’s best of the new year.

Which isn’t saying much considering the numbers AEW’s been doing on Saturday nights while going head-to-head with the NFL thus far in 2024. But it is impressive considering the playoff game they went up against on Jan. 20 — the San Francisco 49ers win over the Green Bay Packers — was watched by 37.54 million viewers and pulled a 17.8 rating on FOX. Per Sports Media Watch, that’s “the largest Saturday television audience on any network since Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding-fueled 1994 Lillehammer Winter Olympics on CBS.”

Last Saturday’s Collision also dealt with the UFC 297 prelims on ESPN, which had an audience of 1.03 million and did a 0.54 in the demo.

This Saturday will be football-free... but unfortunately AEW will run into its biggest Saturday nemesis, the WWE. We’ll see how AEW fares against Royal Rumble. In the meantime, here’s a look at each Collision’s viewership and demo rating over the course of its history:

* Aired on a Friday

For complete results from the latest Collision, check out our live blog here. To read a recap & review of the show, click here.