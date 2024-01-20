Minoru Suzuki is coming back to AEW to get a piece of Adam Copeland

“The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland defeated Dante Martin on tonight’s (Jan. 20) episode of AEW Collision in what was the latest match of The Cope Open. In doing so, Adam improved his record in The Cope Open to 3-0, previously defeating Griff Garrison and Lee Moriarty.

When Copeland was interviewed after his latest win, he observed that only young wrestlers participated in The Cope Open up to this point, and he questioned why no veterans wanted to take a bite out of him.

Well, that’s about to change.

AEW has announced that Minoru Suzuki is returning to Dynamite next Wednesday night (Jan. 24) as the next challenger in The Cope Open. I hope Adam Copeland knows what he’s dealing with when he steps in the ring with Murder Grandpa.

Here is the current lineup for next week’s Dynamite, where Jeff Hardy will escape the Rampage dimension:

AEW World Trios Champions Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed vs. Mogul Embassy

Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki

Hangman Page vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Jeff Hardy vs. Swerve Strickland

Trent Beretta vs. Wardlow

We’ll hear from Sting & Darby Allin

A face-to-face interview with “Timeless” Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo

