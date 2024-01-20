The Bang Bang Scissor Gang is officially the newest super group in AEW

Ever since Adam Cole revealed himself to be The Devil and created The Undisputed Kingdom faction, Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed have tried to convince Bullet Club Gold to merge with them to form a new super group in AEW. Would Jay White’s Bang Bang Gang finally accept this offer after The Acclaimed helped them win ROH six-man tag team gold earlier this week on Dynamite?

The Gunns and White were in the ring on tonight’s (Jan. 20) episode of Collision to address this issue. Before they got down to serious business, though, it was time to introduce the newest member of Bullet Club Gold: Rock Hard Juice Board!

With that nonsense out of the way, the AEW world trios champions came down to the ring and made one more pitch for Bullet Club Gold to join them in a super group. They made it clear that Jay White would pursue the AEW world title as part of this plan.

After mulling it over, Daddy Ass was finally reunited with his sons when Scissors and Gunns came together to a big pop from the live fans:

Are you excited about the formation of the Bang Bang Scissor Gang? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.