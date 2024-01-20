Jon Moxley is ‘pissed off beyond belief’ in AEW

Jon Moxley is one of the top stars in AEW, but thus far he’s spent the beginning of 2024 wrestling in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

That changed on tonight’s (Jan. 20) episode of Collision when Mox had his first AEW match of the year against Shane Taylor. Mox was as sharp as ever, choking out Taylor for the victory after a hard fought match.

During the match, the AEW commentators wondered if everything is okay within the Blackpool Combat Club after they all lost to Eddie Kingston in the Continental Classic tournament. When the match was over, Moxley grabbed the mic and added some fuel to that fire, saying he’s pissed off, hungry, and his teammates better be able to keep up with him in 2024:

This seems to be the start of an angle where some big changes could be coming to the Blackpool Combat Club.

How do you see this story playing out, Cagesiders?