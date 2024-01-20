AEW Collision results, live blog (Jan. 20, 2024): Jon Moxley returns

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (Dec. 23) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

AEW is broadcasting this week’s show from St. Louis’ Chaifetz Arena, and feature the company’s continuing build toward March’s Revolution PPV.

That will include the return of Jon Moxley for the first time since losing the Continental Classic final at Worlds End. Mox will face Shane Taylor. Meanwhile, the man that beat him for the Continental Crown — Eddie Kington — teams with Ortiz to take on Mox’s Backpool Combat Club teammates Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli!

Plus, Adam Copeland will throw out another open challenge as The Cope Open rolls on, Daniel Garcia goes one-on-one with House of Black’s Buddy Matthews, Thunder Rosa will have her first singles match in almost 18 months... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Collision live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW COLLISION RESULTS FOR JAN. 20