Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10 pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The Jan. 19 edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Advertised for tonight: Darby Allin has a singles match against Jeff Hardy.

Also on the card: Chris Jericho is in action against Matt Sydal, Kris Statlander has a match against Queen Aminata, Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Anthony Henry, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR JAN. 19