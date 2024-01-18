Tony Khan was right on the money about HOOK

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Jan. 17) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 891,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating with the 18-49 year old demographic. These numbers are up big compared to last week’s 797K and 0.29, respectively. This is Dynamite’s best rating in the key demo in nearly four months (since Grand Slam in late September), and the show’s second highest viewership during that time.

This episode was headlined by HOOK challenging Samoa Joe for the AEW world championship. Tony Khan defended and hyped this match on social media by leaning on HOOK’s 29-1 singles record in AEW. Some folks pushed back on the idea that HOOK belonged in a world title match given that so many of his wins have come against lower card wrestlers. But these numbers suggest Khan’s strategy worked, and that wins and losses still matter in pro wrestling. The bottom line is that Tony Khan sent HOOK to the main event, and it paid off big time for AEW. It’s also a feather in Samoa’s cap too, of course.

You don’t need to listen to sources close to the Young Bucks to know that Tony was thrilled about these results:

Thank you all who watched Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS last night!

Thank you to all the AEW wrestlers + staff + fans!

Thanks to you yesterday Dynamite did our biggest @AEWonTV rating since Grand Slam in September!

It's going to be an amazing 2024 for AEW thanks to you all! pic.twitter.com/Vq7qVfq0xH — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 18, 2024

Now comes the trickier part for Khan, which is to follow up on HOOK’s momentum to make sure he doesn’t become the next Action Andretti.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

