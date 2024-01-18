Sources close to the Young Bucks say their message about locker room cancers was praised backstage

When the Young Bucks returned to AEW last week with douchebag mustaches, their lackey Brandon Cutler posted a joke tweet about sources close to the Bucks saying backstage morale was high.

That brings me to last night’s episode (Jan. 17) of Dynamite, where Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were interviewed by Renee Paquette. The main excerpt that stands out is when Matthew commented on locker room cancers changing the culture and perception of AEW in a negative way:

“Somewhere along the way, we did lose our way. It was like the culture shifted and toxicity creeped into the locker rooms, and the perception of the company was just different. It was just different, okay? And I think I know why. I think it’s because we started to lean on yesterday’s self-serving superficial cancerous superstars.”

CM Punk’s name was never mentioned, but I think it’s pretty clear what Matthew is referring to there.

Brandon Cutler was at it again after Dynamite went off the air, posting the following joke tweet about how well-received the Young Bucks’ message was backstage in the AEW locker room.

Sources close to Matthew and Nicholas are saying they witnessed an enthusiastic applause by the majority of the locker room after their interview.



One reliable source noted “it felt like they spoke on our behalf tonight.” pic.twitter.com/0BltciEWZi — Brandon Cutler (@BranCutler) January 18, 2024

That’s big if true.

What do you think sources close to the Young Bucks will say next, Cagesiders?