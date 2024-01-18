AEW rolled into North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Jan. 19) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Chris Jericho beat Matt Sydal with the Judas Effect in a “good, competitive match.” Jericho chased Don Callis after the match, but he was attacked by Konosuke Takeshita, who also took out Christopher Daniels.

Penta El Zero Miedo defeated Anthony Henry with Fear Factor.

Kris Statlander picked up a win over Queen Aminata.

Darby Allin defeated Jeff Hardy. Jeff did “all kinds of crazy things trying to keep up with Darby Allin’s insanity.” This included a Swanton Bomb table spot.

Do you plan to check out Rampage Friday night at 10 pm ET on TNT?