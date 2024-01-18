The Undisputed Kingdom’s championship plans get a little less vague

In promos since he was revealed as the Devil, Adam Cole has been singing a song that will sound familiar to fans who followed his WWE NXT run. Just as he prophesied for Undisputed ERA, Cole sees his Undisputed Kingdom crew draped in gold.

Until now — outside of the Ring of Honor Tag belts Matt Taven & Michael Bennett won when they were still masked goons (as opposed to the unmasked goons they now play... I kid, I kid) — it’s all been talk. And, well, it’s still all just talk. But that talk is leading to at least one match, as Roderick Strong challenged Orange Cassidy for the International title.

Fighting champ OC wanted to do it last night (Jan. 17), right there in North Charleston, South Carolina. Roddy didn’t, instead suggesting Mar. 4 in Greensboro, North Carolina, aka Revolution.

.@RoderickStrong makes his challenge directly to @OrangeCassidy's International Title#AEWDynamite is LIVE on tBS pic.twitter.com/cm4NECUtqL — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 18, 2024

That’s not official yet, but it’s more concrete than whatever Cole has planned for Wardlow. They’re talking World championship, and the big man seems to be a little more on board with the “property of Undisputed Kingdom” plan his leader is laying out than he has been in the past. But we’ve seen no signs of Wardlow joining Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page in the chase for a shot at Samoa Joe, so... cool promo, bros?

Adam Cole has big plans for Wardlow and the Undisputed Kingdom!



Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on TBS!@AdamColePro | @RealWardlow pic.twitter.com/ttgF46WFPd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2024

It’s not exactly the red hot build you’d hope for coming out of the Devil drama, but we suppose that’s what you get when the two central figures from that program (Cole & MJF) are both injured.

Let us know what you think of The Undisputed Kingdom’s little scheme of marching up and down the square championship plans in the comments below. And on your way down there, check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite in the following playlist:

TNT Champ Christian Cage faces Dustin Rhodes 1-on-1 for the championship!

AEW International Champ Cassidy, & Trent vs Penta El Zero Miedo & Komander!

Mark Briscoe & family celebrate the life of Jay Briscoe

Will the Young Bucks be the ones to end the Icon Sting’s career at Revolution?

Bullet Club Gold face ROH World 6-Man champs, Mogul Embassy, for the titles!

The Virtuosa Deonna Purrazzo makes her AEW Dynamite in-ring debut vs Anna Jay!

Don’t blink! Two high-flying teams collide: Top Flight vs the returning Private Party!

Samoa Joe’s FIRST AEW World Title defense! Joe vs FTW Champ Hook!

