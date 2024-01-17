Sounds like Sting & Darby Allin want to roll into Revolution as AEW Tag champs

It sure seems like it will be The Young Bucks, but we still don’t officially know who Sting & Darby Allin will be facing for Sting’s last match at AEW Revolution on Mar. 4 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Allin doesn’t seem too concerned with that, though. This video package from the Jan. 15 Dynamite doesn’t address The Bucks interrupting The Icon last Wednesday, or Matt & Nick Matthew & Nicholas Jackson’s interview from tonight’s show. It does, however, talk about another goal for the Stinger’s last match... being AEW Tag champs when it happens.

Sting and Darby Allin have one goal before the end.



Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on TBS!@Sting | @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/soGmhzXYnR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2024

For Darby & Sting to be tag champs come March, they’ll need to get the belts from Ricky Starks & Big Bill. That would have to be a quick program, which would likely make Starks & Bill’s reign feel like an afterthought.

It might also lessen the suspense about the outcome of a match with The Bucks at Revolution. Sting may want to “go out on his back” anyway. It’s what tradition usually dictates. But it’s really difficult to picture him retaining and then vacating a title on his way out the door to retirement.

But maybe I’m overthinking this. Let us know what you think, Cagesiders.

But maybe I'm overthinking this. Let us know what you think, Cagesiders.