Jay Briscoe’s children help their Uncle Mark honor their dad on the first anniversary of his death

One year ago today (Jan. 17), Jay Briscoe tragically died in a car accident in his home state of Delaware. The wrestling world remembered Jay — real name Jamin Pugh — online all day, and with AEW Dynamite airing tonight, his younger brother and tag partner Mark got his chance.

Mark wasn’t alone, however. He was introduced along with the Briscoe Family, and at first it just seemed that would mean shots of his father and other loved ones in the seats of South Carolina’s North Charleston Coliseum. But then Mark reminded us that Jay wasn’t alone in his truck last January. His daughters were him, and doctors told his oldest daughter Gracie that she was unlikely to walk again.

But that wasn’t the end of the story, and there’s cause for celebration today even as we mourn Jay. Gracie walked on stage along with her sister Jayleigh and their brother Gannon.

Wonderful news in a beautiful segment.

Reach for the sky. Jay Briscoe forever.

Get complete results and coverage of everything on tonight’s episode of Dynamite here.