George Santos wants Kris Statlander to give Stokely Hathaway a chance

Stokely Hathaway has friends in high places, or at least he’s able to buy access to such people with money presumably swindled from the coffers of the ROH Board of Directors. Big Stoke is putting on the full court press to recruit Kris Statlander, and to a lesser extent Willow Nightingale, for his managerial services.

MY COUSIN LEON JUST MADE HIS DYNAMITE DEBUT. pic.twitter.com/cuCJTsfQ1n — Big Stoke (@StokelyHathaway) January 11, 2024

It came as a quite a surprise when Kurt Angle offered words of encouragement for Statlander to give Stokely a chance. If you thought that message came out of left field, well, this next endorsement is from another universe.

Expelled politician George Santos has thoughts on the issue. The discredited former congressman from New York is supporting Stokely’s push toward Statlander. Even if you have no awareness of Santos, it is still an amusing promo to watch with an energetic delivery, the mispronunciation of Suge Knight, and a parting shot at Eddie Kingston.

George Santos: Hello! It’s the diva you’ve all been waiting to hear from, George Santos! Yes, yes, yes, whatever. Listen, has Stokely made a lot of mistakes? I’ve honestly lost count. Has he pissed people off? He’s drowning in the urine. He’s like a little Suge Knight without the fear or intimidation. Just give him a chance. Like seriously, what do you have to lose? Would I lie to you? If there’s anyone, seriously anyone, you can trust, it’s me. So, go out there on Dynamite, get him a little booster seat, and get to work. Toodles. Also, real quick before I go. Is it me or does Eddie Kingston look like Fat Joe? Hmm. Bye.

Share your reaction to the message from George Santos. Make your guess on the next high-profile advocate to #GiveStokelyAChance.