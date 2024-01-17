NFL & wrestling teamed up to give AEW Collision & Battle of the Belts some historically low numbers

The numbers are in for the Jan. 13 episode of AEW Collision — and Battle of the Belts IX — on TNT.

According to Wrestlenomics, from 8-10pm ET Collision drew 400,000 viewers and scored a .10 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both are down from the previous week’s episode, and the show’s lowest since it went against WWE Survivor Series back in November. Among episodes that didn’t share a date with a WWE premium live event, last Saturday’s show had Collision’s second smallest audience and lowest demo rating.

Collision was followed by AEW’s ninth Battle of the Belts, and that didn’t fare any better. Wrestlenomics reports BotB IX was watched by 351,000 viewers and did a .09 with the 18-49 set. That’s the second smallest audience and lowest demo number of any BotB special.

Much of the blame goes to the NFL Wild Card Playoff game that aired opposite AEW’s shows. NBC and the League didn’t make fans happy by putting Kansas City’s win over Miami exclusively on the Peacock streaming service, but they were still about to tout it as “the most viewed streaming event in history” with over 23 million viewers. It was also a busy pro wrestling night, with TNA and New Japan running PPV events that overlapped with Collision & BotB 9.

We’ll see if Collision can bounce back this weekend, which will be tough since they’ll again be going up against the football playoffs (and this Saturday night’s San Francisco/Green Bay game won’t be streaming exclusive). In the meantime, here’s a look at the viewership and demo rating for every episode of it and BotB in their histories:

* Aired on a Friday

Battle of the Belts

