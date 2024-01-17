Dynamite airs tonight (Jan. 17) with a live show from North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina. This is the third episode of Dynamite during the nine week build towards Revolution, which takes place on March 3.

There’s an obvious reason why Sting wants the Young Bucks to end his career

Last week’s episode of Dynamite ended with Sting extending his undefeated record in AEW with a tag team victory against the Don Callis Family. When Tony Schiavone tried to interview Sting afterwards about who he will wrestle in the final match of his career at Revolution, they were interrupted by the return of the Young Bucks. Since then, reports have indicated that Sting hand-picked Matt and Nick Jackson for his retirement match.

This has left some fans wondering why it’s not Sting vs. Darby Allin at Revolution. The fact of the matter is that Sting vs. Darby was never a realistic match to consider in the first place. Sting made it clear early during his AEW run that he had no intention of doing any singles matches, because there’s too much downside risk of those matches bombing given his physical limitations in the ring. Sting made the right choice, because doing exclusively tag team matches has allowed Sting to thrive in short bursts in the crazy old man daredevil role.

It’s extremely important to Sting that he looks good in the ring and ends his career on a high note, so it makes all the sense in the world that he would choose to end his career in a tag team match against the Young Bucks. Matt and Nick Jackson consistently have great matches on pay-per-view, and it’s a safe bet that they’ll carry Sting to a memorable final career match at Revolution. That Sting views the Young Bucks with such high regard might drive their haters nuts, but I think this booking decision really is that simple.

The Young Bucks will speak on Dynamite tonight, presumably making Sting’s final match against them at Revolution official. Matt and Nick look especially douchetastic with their new mustaches, and it will be interesting to hear their kayfabe reason for why they want to ruin Sting’s undefeated AEW record in the final match of his career. Are the Bucks going into full-blown disrespectful heel mode right from the beginning of this story?

The rest of tonight’s lineup

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defends the belt tonight against FTW Champion HOOK. HOOK has a 29-1 career record in singles matches, which includes wins over Ricky Starks, Jack Perry, Matt Hardy, Wheeler Yuta, Kevin Matthews, and Rocky Romero. Is that enough experience to go toe-to-toe with Joe? This is Samoa’s very first title defense, and I’d say HOOK’s probability of winning is about as low as Jinder Mahal’s was on Raw this week, unless Tony Khan decides to book a title change just to stick it to all the online haters who say HOOK doesn’t belong in this match.

TNT Champion Christian Cage’s ass and balls might be in trouble in tonight’s title defense against Dustin Rhodes. It’s a shame that Dustin’s dead father won’t be there to watch his son potentially bring home the gold. Cage is the overwhelming favorite here, especially with Killswitch, Nick Wayne, and The Matriarch in his corner. Will Adam Copeland show up for a post-match angle?

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Brian Cage & Gates of Agony put the gold on the line tonight against Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & The Gunns). It might be the right time for a title change so that The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass and Bullet Club Gold can all hold championship gold while mulling over the idea of merging to form a super faction to fight off Adam Cole and the Undisputed Kingdom.

Deonna Purrazzo is in action on Dynamite tonight when she goes one-on-one with Anna Jay. Purrazzo beat Red Velvet last week on Collision, and this will probably be another win for The Virtuosa as she looks to work her way up to a title shot against AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- The feud between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland is not over yet, but this time they are both focused on winning the top prize in the promotion. That means the winner of Samoa Joe vs. HOOK could be looking at a triple threat match against Page and Strickland at Revolution.

- Orange Cassidy’s days as the AEW International Champion might be numbered now that Roderick Strong has directly stated he’s coming for the gold.

- The Don Callis Family ensured that Le Sex Gods failed to win the AEW world tag team titles from Ricky Starks and Big Bill. Will Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara disappear for a couple weeks to sell the injuries of that wild street fight before coming back to take out Don’s crew?

- Are Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson ready to return to AEW after spending the first couple weeks of 2024 competing in NJPW?

- Will the Hardy Boys ever return to Dynamite in order to save the show’s ratings, or is this another week where Matt and Jeff will be stuck on Rampage?

- Jack Perry showed up in NJPW over the weekend and ripped up his AEW contract. Will Jack’s action be acknowledged at all on tonight’s broadcast?

- Where the f*** is Britt Baker?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?