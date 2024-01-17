AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Jan. 17, 2024): Samoa Joe vs. HOOK

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight (Jan. 17) at 8 pm ET on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 17

Ride the post-atomic radioactive trash, the sky’s on fire from that nuclear flash. Diving through the burning hoop of doom in an eight wheeled anti-radiation tomb, all so I can liveblog this here pro wrestling show for you, folks.

The show opens with the intro video.

Christian Cage (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes (AEW TNT Championship)

Collar and elbow, struggling into the ropes, breaking, Cage with a front kick and a right hand, whip across, Rhodes with a snap scoop powerslam for a nearfall and Christian falls to the floor for a breather. Dustin following after, hard whip over the steel steps, back inside, jockeying for position in the turnbuckles and Rhodes crashes to the floor!

Cage off the top, plancha wipes Dustin out and we go to break!

Back from commercial, both men down and out, trading right hand palm strikes on their knees and rising to their feet, big nearfall from the Natural! Yoshi Tonic gets another neearfall and Rhodes is starting to get frustrated! Christian choking him in the ropes, big right hand, Dustin off the ropes... HARD RIGHT HAND FROM CAGE!

Snapping Rhodes’ neck over the ropes, frog splash... NOPE! Small package from Rhodes, Nick Wayne slides in while Killswitch distracts referee Aubrey Edwards and turns the cover over... RHODES KICKS OUT! Disdainful slaps from Christian, piefacing Dustin in the corner, the Natural walks him across the ring with right hands, inverted facelock... CHRISTIAN KICKS OUT OF CROSS RHODES!

Flip piledriver to Nick Rhodes on the floor, back inside, Cage passes Rhodes hard into the corner! Spear connects, Killswitch... DUSTIN RHODES WILL NOT STAY DOWN! Back to the underhooks...

Christian Cage wins by pinfall with Killswitch, retaining the AEW TNT Championship.

Renee Paquette interviews Shane Strickland bckstage.

He laughs and says he has his eyes everywhere and he’d be foolish to not pay attention to the main event, and whoever comes out as champion, he’s laser-focused on the title. He didn’t win the Continental Classic, but he came out of it with everybody talking about him, and that makes him the most dangerous man going after the most coveted prize in the industry.

Asked about “Hangman” Adam Page, he says he has eyes everywhere, and Hangman is impeccable and he’s beaten Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Roderick Strong, JD Drake, and Claudio Castagnoli, and he thinks Hangman could even beat God, but he can’t beat Swerve.

And so we go to break.

Back from commercial, Renee Paquette interviews Chris Jericho.

He says the tag titles didn’t slip from his grip, they were ripped out of his hands by the Don Callis Family, who took what was rightfully theirs and he talks about what weapons he wants to use for revenge, and now he’s going to seek and destroy Konosuke Takeshita’s ass.

Matt Sydal rolls up to say he’s losing it and this isn’t the Jericho he knows, and he needs to get in the ring with somebody who’s beaten him before. Chris says he respects him as a wrestler and maybe he’s even Bourne to do this, and he’ll fight him on Rampage.

Best Friends (Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta) vs. Komander & Penta el Zero M

Cassidy and Penta to start, taunting, trading arm drags, Komander in, Beretta directs traffic and Best Friends are in control as we go to break.

Back from commercial, Trent hangs Komander in the Tree of Woe but he sits up to dodge a dropkick from Cassidy! Tijeras sends Beretta to the floor, upkicks, back inside, Trent hammering elbows in the ropes until referee Rick Knox warns him off! Komander floats over a powerbomb, crucifix pins but Trent kicks out!

Komander off the top, big splash... ORANGE BREAKS IT UP! Into the “everybody do something cool” stretch of the match, Trent has him...

Best Friends win by pinfall with the Dudebuster from Beretta on Komander.

Post-match, Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett come to the ring.

Roderick tells Orange to take his glasses off so he can look him in the eyes and asks why he was in a tag match tonight if he’s such a fighting champion that takes on all comers. Is it because he’s running out of gas or is it because the title belongs to him and he can’t face it?

Orange tells him he’s got it, right here, right now.

But of course, Roddy won’t take the match right now, he wants Orange to wait for Revolution, spending every day knowing that he’s just keeping his title warm.

Renee Paquette interviews “Hangman” Adam Page backstage.

He says if you think back on the past five years you won’t find anyone who cared about the AEW World Championship more than he did, and he realized he wanted to win it then, but now he wants to hold it, make it his, and keep it there for as long as he can. He tells Swerve it doesn’t matter because Samoa Joe is the world champion, and he’ll be watching tonight too.

Mark Briscoe makes his entrance on the one year anniversary of Jay Briscoe’s death.

He gets on the mic and asks South Carolina what’s good and says he comes to us tonight representing the baddest tag team in the history of this planet, Dem Boys, the Briscoe Brothers. Tragically one year ago tonight his partner, his brother passed on in a car accident.

Generations come and generations go and his nieces were in the truck with them, and they told his oldest niece she wouldn’t walk again, however—

His nieces and nephew walk out all under their own power and he thanks all of us and says they love us.

A memorial video package for Jay follows to send us to break.

Back from commercial, Renee Paquette interviews the Young Bucks.

Nick insists they be called their full, god-given names, Nicholas and Matthew, and Matthew denies all the allegations of temper tantrums and whatnot and asks what she and Jon Moxley would do to protect their daughter and what they’d be willing to lose.

She asks about Sting and Matthew says they used to talk about changing the world and they were disrupters and rebels, out with the old and in with the new and for a while they did that but then they lost their way and the culture shifted and the perception of the company was different, and it’s because they started leaning on yesterday’s self-serving cancerous superstars.

This isn’t about Sting! Sting is great, he’s a role model employee and he’s awesome! One of the greatest of all time, however! It’s about what Sting represents. He’s the last of that dying breed and his image isn’t in line with what they wanted to do in AEW, so unfortunately they’ll have to say goodbye to him and to everybody like him, and they’d never ask anybody to do something they weren’t willing to do themselves.

Nicholas shows Matthew something on his phone and says they’ll pull some strings to get the Sting match.

Bullet Club Gold (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, & “Switchblade” Jay White) vs. Mogul Embassy (Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage, & Toa Liona) (c) (ROH World Six-Man Tag TEam Championship)

Kaun and White to start, Bishop in control with strikes, dragon screw from Switchblade! Tag to the Ass Boys, working Kaun over, Austin gets cut off, Prince Nana dances, boots up on the Gates, Kaun with a lungblower and Toa freight trains Gunn with an elbow for two as we go to break!

Back from commercial, hot tag to Colten, lariats for everybody, dropkick takes Liona to the floor! Tossing Gunn into a powerbomb, Air Raid Crash from Bishop... AUSTIN AND JAY MAKE THE SAVE! Passing Cage into the post, Colten turns around, underhooks from Kaun, back body drop and a tag to Switchblade!

Chops in the corner, match breaks down into “everybody do something cool” territory! Kaun with a fireman’s carry gutbuster! Anthony Bowens runs interference, Bishop gets turned around...

Bullet Club Gold win by pinfall with Blade Runner from “Switchblade” Jay White on Bishop Kaun, winning the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

Post-match, the Acclaimed stand on the stage and Bowens offers the scissors fingers.

Backstage, Adam Cole cuts a promo about how we haven’t even scratched the surface on what Wardlow is capable of and he’ll go down as the most dominant wrestler in AEW history.

And so we go to break.

Anna Jay vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Toni Storm is on commentary for this one.

Mat grappling to start, Purrazzo stomps the hand, Jay gets a bit of a comeback and we go to break!

Back from commercial, Deonna with a knee, side Russian legsweep, Jay counters into a pin but Purrazzo drops her with a big boot for a nearfall! A little more pressure...

Deonna Purrazzo wins by submission with Venus de Milo.

Post-match, Renee Paquette interviews Deonna Purrazzo in the ring.

Purrazzo says she doesn’t know what’s gotten into Toni Storm but they’ve known each other for a long time and they used to be like sisters, but it’s been clear since she arrived in AEW that she changed, but so has she. She might have been friends with Deonna Purrazzo, but she’s never met the Virtuosa.

Storm gets on Luther’s shoulders and says if you want to get technical, technically she’s an artificially canned hag and her past is none of Deonna’s concern, and she ought to get right in that ring and suck her butt (or box? Unclear.), but for now she should just watch for the shoe.

Toni chucks a shoe at her and marches off on Luther’s shoulders to send us to break.

Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin)

Well hell, a copy/paste error lost me the liveblog for this one. Suffice it to say they had a good solid back-and-forth fast-paced effort that ran across a commercial break and ended with Marq Quen cheating for a pin on Darius Martin.

Private Party win by pinfall with an O’Connor roll and a hand on the ropes from Marq Quen on Darius Martin.

We get a video package for the tag team of Darby Allin and Sting and their tag title match against Big Bill and Ricky Starks.

HOOK vs. Samoa Joe (c) (AEW World Championship)

HOOK on Joe with punches on the floor, back inside, off the ropes and Samoa destroys him with a backhand! More strikes, Joe asks him if he understands yet, elbow drop for two. HOOK cuts him off, diving forearm off the apron puts the champion on his knees! JOE PUTS HOOK THROUGH THE ANNOUNCE DESK WITH A ROCK BOTTOM AND STRUTS HIS LITTLE SAMOA JOE WALK!

Referee Bryce Remsburg tells him to get it back in the ring, HOOK flips Joe double birds... APRON POWERBOMB! Taz has to take his headset off! Ringside doctor checks on HOOK while Bryce counts... HOOK BEATS THE COUNT! Joe throws him into the corner, snap scoop powerslam... SO CLOSE!

DEATH VALLEY DRIVER BUT STILL HOOK KICKS OUT! Throwing HOOK into the corner, Samoa puts him up top, big chop... HOOK KICKS OUT OF THE MUSCLE BUSTER AT ONE?! HOOK IS STILL ALIVE! OFF THE ROPES WITH LARIATS, THROWING HIS WHOLE BODY AT SAMOA JOE!

EVERY OUNCE OF HEART HAMMERING WITH EACH PUNCH... NORTHERN LIGHTS SUPLEX! HOOK IS BACK ON HIS FEET... REDRUM! REDRUM! JOE BREAKS IT AND PUTS HIM IN THE COQUINA CLUTCH! HOOK DESPERATELY KEEPING HIS HANDS IN TO KEEP HIS BLOOD PUMPING, FADING, NOT GIVING UP!

BRYCE DROPS HIS ARM ONCE, TWICE... IT’S OVER!

Samoa Joe wins by referee stoppage with the Coquina Clutch, retaining the AEW World Championship.

Post-match Joe hits another Muscle Buster!

HOOK gets up and Samoa goes to give him another but “Hangman” Adam Page makes the save! Shane Strickland is in the crowd for a three-way staredown!

Swerve and Joe leave but Hangman sticks around and checks on HOOK, helping him to his feet so he can leave, head high and under his own power.

HOOK shrugs off assistance from Remsburg.

