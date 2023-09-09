Bryan Danielson’s time is running out, so he books himself in a dream match

Bryan Danielson made his surprise return to AEW last week on Collision and then beat the shit out of Ricky Starks in a bloody war one night later at All Out. On tonight’s (Sept. 9) episode of Collision, the American Dragon addressed what’s next in his pro wrestling career.

First, he said time is running out for him, because he promised his daughter that he would wind things down in the ring once she turned seven years old. Well, she is six years old now, so this might be the final year of Bryan’s career:

"Time is running out"



What's next for the "American Dragon"?



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!

Danielson plans to make this the most epic year of his career, so he called his shot for a dream match against NJPW World TV Champion Zack Sabre Jr. at the WrestleDream pay-per-view on Oct. 1 in Seattle, Washington. The match was later made official by AEW.

Bryan Danielson is calling his shot!



Seattle, WA

Sunday, Oct 1st

WrestleDream

Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!

With that piece of business out of the way, Ricky Starks and Big Bill interrupted Bryan. Starks said he proved his toughness by refusing to tap out to Danielson at All Out. Bryan admitted that Starks impressed the hell out of him, so much so that he was about to offer him a spot in the Blackpool Combat Club.

Before he could make a formal offer, though, Big Bill attacked Bryan. Starks joined in on the beatdown and choked out Bryan with the same shirt that he was about to offer him for membership into the BCC. It looked quite similar to the spot that got Bryan fired from WWE in 2010 when he choked out Justin Roberts during the Nexus debut angle.

Enough talk! Ricky Starks & Big Bill attack Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!

The groundwork has now been laid for the most epic year of Bryan Danielson’s pro wrestling career. Do you plan to come along for the ride, Cagesiders?