AEW’s Grand Slam taping at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City is coming up in less than two weeks, on Sept. 20, and Tony Khan needs to get more hype going for the card. To that end, he has booked a title vs. title match between Claudio Castagnoli and Eddie Kingston.

Not only will Claudio’s ROH world title and Eddie’s NJPW Strong Openweight belts both be on the line in this fight, but Eddie will have to shake Claudio’s hand and show him respect if he loses.

This was all set up with the following interview segment on tonight’s (Sept. 9) episode of AEW Collision:

NJPW Strong Openweight Champ Eddie Kingston just challenged #ROH World Champion Claudio Castognoli for a match at #AEWGrandSlam



Title For Title!



In New York City!https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@ClaudioCSRO | #EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/ra9JnUl87Z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2023

Claudio already retained the ROH world title against Eddie at Supercard of Honor in March, and last week he pinned Eddie in a tag team match at All Out. But this rematch takes place in Kingston’s home city with his parents in attendance, so it might be the right time for Eddie to beat his longtime rival.

Who do you think walks out of New York City as double champion, Cagesiders?