Jade Cargill finally returns to AEW

Jade Cargill lost the TBS championship and her undefeated record to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing in May. Jade has been absent from AEW programming ever since that night, even missing out on the promotion’s biggest event of the year, All In at Wembley Stadium.

But she’s finally back now, and it happened on tonight’s (Sept. 9) episode of Collision.

The Renegade Twins were sore losers after Statlander overcame their shenanigans and retained her belt in an open challenge. The Renegades put a two-on-one beatdown on Kris after the match, and that’s when Cargill made her shocking return:

Not only did Cargill take out The Renegades, but she also hit Statlander with her finisher. The commentators made it clear that Cargill is coming back for the TBS championship.

AEW Collision needs an infusion of star power now that CM Punk is gone, so Cargill’s return comes at a great time.

What did you think of Jade’s return, Cagesiders?