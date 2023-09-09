Sammy Guevara was the only member of Jericho Appreciation Society that didn’t walk away from Chris Jericho while he spent weeks openly considering ditching the group to join up with Don Callis & family.

Jericho tried to pin his All In loss to Will Ospreay on Guevara, but the two ended up deciding to wrestle a tag match together in an effort to get back on the same page. Their bout against Aussie Open on this week’s Dynamite featured several instances of friendly fire en route to victory, which led to Sammy storming off alone after as Le Sex Gods’ had their hands raised.

That set the stage for this scene on Rampage last night (Sept. 8)...

Something tells me the “let’s fight it out so we can go on to win the tag titles” plan won’t work, but I’ll watch them try it at Grand Slam anyway.

Speaking of AEW’s annual late summer trip to Flushing Meadow, here’s the current line-up for Sept. 20 at Arthur Ashe Stadium:

• MJF (c) vs. the winner of the World Title Eliminator Tournament* for the AEW World championship • Saraya (c) vs. the winner of Dr Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida on the Sept. 13 Dynamite for the AEW Women’s World title • Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara