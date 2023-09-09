AEW Collision results, live blog (Sept. 9, 2023): All Out fallout

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (Sept. 9) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

AEW is broadcasting this week’s show from Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, which will feature fallout from last Sunday’s All Out PPV and continued build for Sept. 20’s “Grand Slam” shows.

Tonight, Bryan Danielson speaks after his triumphant return in Chicago, Jon Moxley defends the International title against Action Andretti, and both semifinals in the World Title Eliminator Tournament go down when Roderick Strong takes on Darby Allin, and Samoa Joe battles Penta El Zero Miedo.

We’ll also hear from Women’s champion Saraya & her Outcasts partner Ruby Soho (presumably about their delusional teammate Toni Storm), and Trios champs The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass will get some mic time. TBD champ Kris Statlander has issued an open challenge for tonight, while Bullet Club Gold looks to continue their winning ways against Dios del Inframundo, Metalik, Aerostar & Gravity... and more!

AEW COLLISION RESULTS FOR SEPT. 9