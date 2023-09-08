Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10 pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The Sept. 8 edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s show features two matches in the quarterfinal round of the Grand Slam world title eliminator tournament: Jeff Hardy vs. Samoa Joe and Penta El Zero M vs. Jay Lethal.

Also on the card: Young Bucks vs. Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang, a trios match pitting Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Skye Blue against The Bunny, Taya Valkyrie, and Anna Jay, we’ll hear from Sammy Guevara, and more!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR SEPT. 8

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR SEPT. 8