Tony Khan is sending Jon Moxley to save AEW Collision

AEW Collision got destroyed in the ratings last Saturday night. CM Punk is gone from the promotion, so Tony Khan is now sending
HOOK Jon Moxley to save the day, at least for one episode.
Here is AEW’s announcement that it will be Mox defending the International title against Action Andretti this weekend (Sept. 9) on Collision:
Saturday Night #AEWCollision— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2023
LIVE from Cleveland @ 8/7c on TNT!#AEW International Championship Open Challenge@JonMoxley vs @ActionAndretti
After a great showing in the Charity Battle Royale, can Andretti pull off his 2nd major upset & defeat Mox to capture his 1st AEW gold? pic.twitter.com/eR9czpNlHs
Moxley is one of the biggest stars in AEW, and this is his first ever match on Collision. Will it be enough to boost AEW’s Saturday night numbers?
While you mull over that question, here is the current lineup for the Sept. 9 episode of AEW Collision:
- Samoa Joe vs. Penta El Zero M in the semifinal round of the world title eliminator tourney
- Darby Allin vs. Roderick Strong in the semifinal round of the world title eliminator tourney
- Jon Moxley (c) vs. Action Andretti for the AEW International title
- Bullet Club Gold is in action
- We’ll hear from Bryan Danielson, Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed, and Saraya & Ruby Soho
Do you plan to tune into Collision on Saturday night?
