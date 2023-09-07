Wardlow knows what he’ll be doing when he returns to AEW

Wardlow has been off AEW television ever since he lost the TNT championship to Luchasaurus on the June 17 debut episode of Collision, prompting folks like myself to wonder, where the f*** is he?

I’m sad to say that I still don’t know where the f*** Wardlow is, but check out this interesting tweet of his from earlier today:

Looks like I’m gonna have to play dad when I return, and teach this entire place about respect — Wardlow (@RealWardlow) September 7, 2023

It sounds like Wardlow thinks he works in a locker room full of children. Could this be a reference to all the backstage drama going on in AEW as of late? Or maybe Wardlow is turning heel and doesn’t like to see 18-year-old rookies like Nick Wayne competing in the main event of Dynamite?

Regardless of how you interpret the tweet, it’s at least a positive sign that Wardlow will be back on AEW programming soon enough power bombing the hell out of any fool who dares to disrespect him.

Are you looking forward to Wardlow’s AEW return, Cagesiders?