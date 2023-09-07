That rumor about Jade Cargill not returning to AEW looks like total nonsense

Jade Cargill has been absent from AEW programming ever since she lost the TBS championship to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing 2023, over three months ago. Jade’s been gone long enough that there was even a recent rumor that claims she’s considering the possibility of not returning to the promotion.

Well, I’d say that’s one rumor we can put to rest after listening to Cargill’s new interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk. Jade introduces herself as “your future women’s world champion” and vows that nothing will stop her from succeeding at the highest level in pro wrestling:

“My fanbase is the best...that’s undeniable. I started out with a great. I’m surrounded with nothing but greats, and the greats in the wrestling community want me to succeed. There’s nothing that’s gonna stop me from becoming nothing but a household name and a great. So it feels phenomenal that our fans want me back. I mean, why wouldn’t they? Who else is like Jade Cargill? Nobody.”

Cargill goes on to say that she loves working for Tony Khan, and there’s no place she’d rather be than in AEW:

“He’s a phenomenal boss. I can literally hit him up now, he’ll probably hit me back up in three minutes. And this is a man who has four companies, a professional soccer team, Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s busy, he literally comes to every show. He is so passionate. He loves our company. There’s no other place I would want to be. He doesn’t look at me as a number, he looks at me like a human being. And he knows my journey, and he understands my purpose in the wrestling community, and what I want to achieve. And I don’t think you can beat that.”

