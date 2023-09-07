AEW Dynamite is clearly the A-show

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Sept. 6) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 887,000 viewers and a .31 rating with the 18-49 year old demographic. These numbers are slightly up from last week’s 871K and 0.30, respectively. Dynamite finished in second place on cable for the night, only trailing behind the US Open tennis tournament.

This episode of Dynamite included multiple matches featuring wrestlers who basically had no chance to win (AR Fox, Emi Sakura), as well as 18-year-old rookie Nick Wayne in the main event. Even so, Dynamite drew more than twice as many viewers and almost triple the demo rating as this past Saturday’s episode of Collision. That’s because Dynamite is clearly AEW’s A-show; Collision has a very long way to go before it can challenge that status, especially now that CM Punk is gone from the promotion.

Why was Nick Wayne competing in a tournament with world title implications when he has never won a singles match in AEW? Some folks might argue that it doesn’t actually matter, because AEW Dynamite’s ratings are doing just fine.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.