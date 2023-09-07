Ace Steel is fired by AEW again

CM Punk was fired by AEW last weekend after an investigation into a backstage incident at All In with Jack Perry. Five days later, Punk’s close friend and trainer Ace Steel is now also gone from AEW.

The news of Steel’s termination today was reported by PW Insider and confirmed by F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer.

Steel was a key player in last year’s backstage fight at All Out 2022 between Punk and The Elite, where some accounts say he bit Kenny Omega and threw a chair at Nick Jackson. Ace was fired by AEW in the aftermath of that brawl. It sounds like he was secretly rehired at some point and then worked as a coach / producer for the launch of the new Collision show in June.

But let’s be real, we pretty much all know that the reason why Steel had his current backstage job with AEW is because it went hand-in-hand with Punk’s return to the promotion. Now that Punk is gone from AEW, Steel’s release was just a matter of time, and that time turned out to be today.

