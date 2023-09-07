AEW rolled into Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Sept. 8) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Friday. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Penta El Zero M defeated Jay Lethal to advance to the semifinal round of the Grand Slam world title eliminator tournament. Lethal pulled off Penta’s mask during the match, but Alex Abrahantes put it back on him. Penta pinned Lethal after hitting him with Fear Factor.

Sammy Guevara interrupted Chris Jericho at the commentary table. After a tense confrontation where they teased hitting each other, Jericho said they should fight each other to get this out of their system before they win the AEW world tag team titles. Jericho vs. Guevara is booked for Grand Slam.

Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Skye Blue got the win over Anna Jay, The Bunny, and Taya Valkyrie in a trios match. Baker and Shida had issues getting along in this one. The Bunny tapped out to Baker’s lockjaw finisher.

The Young Bucks beat Daddy Magic and Angelo Parker in a tag team match. Jake Hager interfered during the match, but the Bucks eventually hit the BTE Trigger on Daddy Magic for the win.

Samoa Joe defeated Jeff Hardy to advance to the semifinal round of the Grand Slam world title eliminator tournament. Joe avoided the Twist of Fate and choked out Jeff with the Coquina Clutch. Joe will face Penta in the next round of the tournament on Saturday’s episode of Collision.

Do you plan to check out Rampage at 10 pm ET on TNT?