Bewildered starlet Toni Storm is amazing, darlings

When Toni Storm lost the AEW Women’s championship to Hikaru Shida last month at Dynamite 200, she started to lose it. Just a little at that point. Showing up in a robe with her hair in curlers, in kind of a fog.

But after she inadvertently hit Saraya’s mother (Sweet Saraya) at All In, leading to an in-match falling out with her Outcasts’ teammates en route to the former Paige pinning her to win the title? Toni’s been positively daffy, struggling to even understand what happened while going full Norma Desmond.

At All Out this past Sunday, Storm didn’t accompany Saraya out for Ruby Soho’s TBS championship match against Kris Statlander. That’s because she was under the ring, appearing late in the match to take The Outcasts’ signature green spray paint away from Soho, essentially costing her the match!

On Sept. 6’s fallout edition of Dynamite, Renee Paquette tried to discuss this development. But Toni seems to have blocked it out. She did remember that Paquette almost broke when she screamed “TITS UP” last week, so she re-worked that into a new catchphrase that nicely sets up her now signature shoe throw:

Toni Storm has an interesting case of mild amnesia around the #AEW Women's World Championship.



Toni Storm has an interesting case of mild amnesia around the #AEW Women's World Championship.

This new character is just... one of my new favorite things, even amongst the bounty of riches that is 2023 pro wrestling. Come on, don’t try and tell me you aren’t taking Storm’s advice and looking forward to next week’s teased “exclusive sneaky peak” into her life? And that better not just be a flight of fancy Toni’s concocted to forget she’s booked in another 4way next Wednesday, this one with Dr. Britt Baker, Nyla Rose & Hikaru Shida for shot at Saraya & the title at Grand Slam.

Guess we’ll find out what she’s got in store for us on next Wednesday (or see if she crashes the Saraya & Ruby segment announced for Collision this weekend).

Until then, you know what they say... “Chin up, tits out, and watch for the shoooe!”

Let us know what you think of the new Ms. Storm in the comments. On your way down there, check out the rest of the highlights from the Sept. 6 All In fallout edition of Dynamite in the following playlist:

