AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament gets a bracket as two men advance

AEW kicked off the World Title Eliminator Tournament with two matches on the Sept. 6 Dynamite, which made it a good time to reveal everyone who’s in it and the bracket they’ll fight through for a match against MJF on Sept. 20 at Grand Slam.

Samoa Joe announced he’ll be in the field, right before he changed the World champ’s status for Long Island to questionable. Then Roderick Strong fought through his own “neck injury” to defeat Trent Beretta.

Roddy will face Darby Allin, who won his emotional battle with protege Nick Wayne. Allin’s attention might be split when he and Strong clash on Collision this Saturday, because young Nick is still struggling with Darby’s decision to forgive AR Fox after Fox attacked Wayne in his home a few weeks back. It’s that wedge TNT titleholder Christian Cage is looking to use to pry the 18 year old away from Allin and bring him into the fold with his right hand of destruction, Luchasaurus.

Reigning Menace Of The Year @Christian4Peeps stirring the pot as per usual#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/vl7xBy0xuS — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) September 7, 2023

Anyway, here’s what’s coming up next in the tournament:

• Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jay Lethal in • Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy in another quarterfinal on the Sept. 8 Rampage • Roderick Strong vs. Darby Allin in a semifinal on the Sept. 9 Collision • Joe/Hardy winner vs. Penta/Lethal winner in the other semifinal on the Sept. 9 Collision • Finals on the Sept. 13 Dynamite

The winner challenges MJF for the World title in Long Island two Wednesdays from tonight.

