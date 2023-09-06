AEW is coming in hot off the All Out PPV. The slate is clean, and matches were needed for Dynamite (Sep. 6, 2023). Tony Khan reached into his grab bag of championships and pulled out to two title bouts for the show.

Jon Moxley is the new international champion after defeating Orange Cassidy in a thriller. Mox isn’t one to rest on his laurels. An open challenge was issued, and AR Fox is next on the menu.

Kris Statlander retained the TBS Championship over Ruby Soho. Statlander also went the open challenge route, and Emi Sakura answered the call.

It is an extreme long shot for either championship to change hands on this evening, however, the action should be entertaining.

The lineup for Wednesday night Dynamite (Sep. 6, 2023) in Indianapolis, IN is shaping up to include:

AEW International Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. AR Fox

TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Emi Sakura

Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament quarterfinal: Roderick Strong vs. Trent Beretta

Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament quarterfinal: Darby Allin vs. Nick Wayne

Le Sex Gods (Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher)

MJF speaks live with an eye on Samoa Joe

Hangman Page speaks about his future

