AEW is coming in hot off the All Out PPV. The slate is clean, and matches were needed for Dynamite (Sep. 6, 2023). Tony Khan reached into his grab bag of championships and pulled out to two title bouts for the show.
Jon Moxley is the new international champion after defeating Orange Cassidy in a thriller. Mox isn’t one to rest on his laurels. An open challenge was issued, and AR Fox is next on the menu.
TONIGHT LIVE on #AEWDynamite from Indianapolis, Indiana#AEW International Championship Open Challenge@JonMoxley (c) vs @ARealFoxx— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2023
Kris Statlander retained the TBS Championship over Ruby Soho. Statlander also went the open challenge route, and Emi Sakura answered the call.
#AEWDynamite is LIVE TONIGHT from Indianapolis— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2023
TBS Championship Open Challenge@callmekrisstat (c) vs @EmiSakura_gtmv
It is an extreme long shot for either championship to change hands on this evening, however, the action should be entertaining.
The lineup for Wednesday night Dynamite (Sep. 6, 2023) in Indianapolis, IN is shaping up to include:
- AEW International Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. AR Fox
- TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Emi Sakura
- Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament quarterfinal: Roderick Strong vs. Trent Beretta
- Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament quarterfinal: Darby Allin vs. Nick Wayne
- Le Sex Gods (Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher)
- MJF speaks live with an eye on Samoa Joe
- Hangman Page speaks about his future
Does this card entice you to tune in to Dynamite?
